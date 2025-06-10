Cary Grant And Audrey Hepburn's Beloved 1963 Romantic Comedy Is Streaming For Free

Stanley Donen's "Charade" is about Reggie Lampert (Audrey Hepburn), a professional interpreter who is on the cusp of divorcing her husband, Charles. While on vacation in the French Alps, she meets the charming and handsome Peter Joshua (Cary Grant), a fellow American that she instantly has chemistry with. They go their separate ways, but he will return to her life shortly enough. Back home in Paris, Reggie finds that her husband has been murdered, and he has left behind a mysterious satchel with plane tickets and several fake passports. At his funeral, some shady-looking dudes stab his corpse with a pin to make sure he's really dead. Charles, it seems, was up to something Reggie never knew about.

An American diplomat (Walter Matthau) explains to Reggie that her late husband was once a soldier in World War II and had been assigned a delivery task, secretly shipping gold to the French underground. Charles, however, stole the gold and hid it. After Charles' death, his shady pals came to Reggie, assuming she has the gold. They are threatening and scary. This is where Peter Joshua re-appears to protect her. Peter, however, is not all he seems. Indeed, he revealed that his real name isn't actually Peter. Reggie, however, seems to trust him, though, because ... well, he's Cary Grant.

"Charade" will eventually reveal the location of Charles' stolen gold, and, golly, is it clever. I won't dare reveal its true location, but it's a conceit that many writers have ripped off in the years since; I recall seeing the same twist used in an episode of "Alvin and the Chipmunks."

"Charade" is a slick, sexy international caper film about attractive people on the run, sporting a breezy tone and a light air of romance. If you haven't seen it, you now have no excuse: Multiple streaming services are offering it for free, including Roku, Kanopy, Hoopla, Pluto TV, The Shout! Factory, and even less popular services like Fawsome, Darkroom, Flixhouse, and DistroTV. It's also on Prime Video, if you must.