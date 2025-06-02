Jeffrey Dean Morgan Had One Issue With Negan's Ending On The Walking Dead

"The Walking Dead" has been a cash cow series for AMC since it debuted in 2010. A huge beneficiary of the zombie renaissance kicked off by Danny Boyle's "28 Days Later" and Edgar Wright's "Shaun of the Dead," the show turned Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore's gore-soaked comic book into gripping television for almost a whole season. When Frank Darabont, the show's developer and showrunner, got hamstrung by budget cuts and increased episode orders, the writer-director of "The Shawshank Redemption" bolted the series, leaving its flesh-gnawing future in the hands of Glen Mazzara.

For the next 10 seasons, "The Walking Dead" appealed to viewers via its practical, stomach-turning gore FX (supervised by the great Greg Nicotero) and its stone-hearted willingness to dispatch likeable characters at the drop of a hat. Or a bat. Repeatedly.

Many fans of "The Walking Dead" will tell you that the series was starting to run out of juice before Jeffrey Dean Morgan showed up in the final episode of season 6 as Negan. Suddenly, with his burly presence, mirthful malevolence, and horrifyingly lethal baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire, this leader of the Saviors took center stage as the show's most fearsome death dealer. Getting eaten alive by zombies seemed like a better deal than getting your brains bashed in by this all-too-human monster.

Negan was too dynamic a character to meet the quick, righteously violent end he deserved, so "The Walking Dead," taking its cue from the comics, kept him around until the series finale. Along the way, he acquired a degree of depth and a sense of purpose that wasn't entirely barbaric. But Morgan thinks the final episode of "The Walking Dead" gave his character a too-tidy send-off.