Why Some Airlines Banned An Acclaimed Clint Eastwood Movie

Clint Eastwood's stellar career has given the world so many quality movies that even the most dedicated Clintstorians might have a hard time naming all of them off the cuff. He has collected enough awards to fill multiple trophy rooms and enough pedigree that even some of his more controversial movies have no problem finding new fans when they hit Netflix.

That being said, there are certain places where you flat out can't watch your favorite Eastwood film, at least if said film happens to be "Sully." The subject matter of the 2016 biographical drama about Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger's (played in the movie by Tom Hanks) emergency passenger plane landing on the Hudson river has evidently (and, to be fair, understandably) caused some concern among airlines.

The film adaptation of "The Miracle on the Hudson" landing promptly became something of a hot potato when it comes to in-flight entertainment, with Virgin Atlantic happy to add the movie in its selection but several others turning it down because, in short, movies about passenger plane crashes can be a bit of a bummer when you're watching them in a passenger plane. Notably, even American Airlines — which actually helped make the movie by shutting down several gates at New York's LaGuardia Airport for filming — opted against showing "Sully" during the flights.