An Infamous Lost Jerry Lewis Movie May Finally See The Light Of Day

In an interview with SVT (via The National), Swedish actor Hans Crispin claimed that he stole a workprint of "The Day the Clown Cried" from Europafilm in 1980. He subsequently made a VHS dupe and has clandestinely screened the movie for friends over the years. He keeps his copy in a bank vault but is open to sharing it with the rest of the world. According to Crispin, "It must be seen!"

To prove he wasn't a hoaxer, Crispin showed his copy to a journalist from SVT and one from Icon Magazine. Now that he's gone public with his big secret, he told the publication, "I think I want to hand it over to the next generation. With today's technique, it can be restored. I want to sell it to a serious producer who either restores it or keeps it locked away, or restores it and shows it to people for studying purposes."

An attempted sale could potentially introduce numerous rights issues that might keep Crispin's copy from ever seeing the light of a projector. As for what Lewis would've wanted, he was inconsistent regarding his wishes over the years. "It was all bad, and it was bad because I lost the magic," he said at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival (via Entertainment Weekly). "You will never see it. No one will ever see it, because I am embarrassed at the poor work." However, writing in his 1982 autobiography "Jerry Lewis: In Person," the filmmaker stated that "the picture must be seen."

TCM viewers got a tantalizing look at "The Day the Clown Cried" when the cable channel aired the documentary "From Darkness to Light" in 2024. At the time, that felt like the most complete examination of the film we'd ever get, but Crispin has definitely changed the game. We'll have to wait and see how he proceeds (and whether he's slammed with lawsuits), but for now, keep in mind what Harry Shearer told Spy in 1992 about his experience viewing the movie:

"With most of these kinds of things, you find that the anticipation, or the concept, is better than the thing itself. But seeing this film was really awe-inspiring, in that you are rarely in the presence of a perfect object. This was a perfect object. This movie is so drastically wrong, its pathos and its comedy are so wildly misplaced, that you could not, in your fantasy of what it might be like, improve on what it really is. 'Oh, My God!' — that's all you can say."

May this perfect object at long last be made available to the public. It can't possibly do more damage to Lewis' reputation than he did personally throughout his long life (he's probably best known to young people nowadays as the old fart comedian who thought women couldn't be funny). It also can't undo the legitimate greatness of classics like "The Nutty Professor," "The Bellboy," and "The Ladies' Man," or the indelible nastiness of his performance in Martin Scorsese's "The King of Comedy." It is time for the world to see "The Day the Clown Cried."