Peter Weller's RoboCop Led To A Kid-Friendly Spin-Off Series You Forgot Existed

Paul Verhoeven's ultraviolet cult classic, "RoboCop," is flashy and grandiloquent for a reason. It is a pointed critique of 1980s America and its obsession with military-coded machismo, along with the cartoonish excess coveted by the greedy and corrupt. It is a film that promptly identifies the rot of megacorporations taking over a cityscape — in this case, Detroit — which is defined by unchecked crime and capitalism gnawing at its identity from the inside.

So when Detroit cop Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) is left for dead by mobsters, the titular RoboCop technology aids in the creation of a cyborg officer, built to be ruthlessly efficient without even risking the possibility of death. While unleashing a Frankensteinian monster in streets overrun with corruption isn't such a grand idea, Murphy's lingering humanity (and the agony of his final moments) cling to his reborn steel body, redefining the kind of hero America needs.

A chunk of these themes, of course, unfurl in a gloriously satirical vein, quietly underlining the anxiety surrounding a terrible and uncertain future. "RoboCop" eventually bloomed into a full-fledged franchise, leading up to a new television series that is currently in the works (courtesy of Amazon), which intends to revisit the core premise of Verhoeven's film from a fresh lens. The irony of a megaconglomerate leveraging this premise (which is a scathing indictment of rampant consumerism) to stretch a franchise that has already been milked beyond belief is not lost.

Speaking of the "RoboCop" franchise being leveraged for profit, you might not remember the eponymous kid-friendly (!) television series that was released in 1994. Yes, we have a "RoboCop" series that completely lacks the gore-adjacent graphic violence of Verhoeven's original and its critically maligned sequel. What does such a story argue in favor of, and does it even bother to honor the legacy of its predecessors? Let's investigate.