Why Christopher Reeve Didn't Cameo As Superman In The '80s Supergirl Movie

Jeannot Szwarc's 1984 film "Supergirl" is plenty notorious to this day. It came after the somewhat notable success of Richard Lester's 1983 comedy "Superman III" — a film that made over $80 million on a rather sizable $39 million budget — and hoped to ride the popularity of Christopher Reeve's version of the character to its own financial success. The film, however, was so weird and campy, and so badly written, that audiences stayed away. "Supergirl" had an impressive $35 million budget of its own, but only earned back $14 million at the box office. Modern critics — like myself — may argue that "Supergirl" is entertaining in its own way, sporting a gloriously over-the-top performance from Faye Dunaway as the movie's witchy villain, Selena.

Lovers of camp may also marvel at the film's weird structure, wherein the title heroine takes a long, long time away from her central mission to enroll in an all-girls boarding school. Supergirl (Helen Slater) escapes from her Kryptonian home of Argo City (isolated in its own pocket dimension) to retrieve the lost Omegahedron, a magical billiard-ball-sized widget that powers Argo and keeps it alive. Selena finds it, however, and (somehow) immediately intuits she can use it to become a powerful sorceress. Supergirl, Superman's cousin, seems easily distracted, however, and loses sight of her quest to book a dorm room, make friends, and get a crush on Hart Bochner.

The only common character between the "Superman" movies and "Supergirl" is Jimmy Olsen, played by Marc McClure. One might think that Reeve would appear to give the new movie his blessing, but the actor turned down the opportunity. This was stated explicitly in the 2006 documentary film "You Will Believe: The Cinematic Saga of Superman."