Why Netflix Canceled Altered Carbon

There has always been more to cyberpunk than the core premise of being more than human. It might also be tempting to boil down the genre to mere aesthetics: futuristic, neon-drenched metropolises, cutting-edge technology, and a society simultaneously on the brink of progress and ruin. However, cyberpunk narratives routinely critique the oversaturation of capitalist ideology while highlighting mankind's fraught relationship with technological progress. These stories are also overtly political, where shadowy organizations and corrupt megacorporations hold a corrosive monopoly over people's lives, going as far as digitizing consciousness in the name of progress.

Although all of these genre traits find a way to compound in Richard K. Morgan's 2002 novel "Altered Carbon," humanity emerges as the most intriguing aspect of such a dystopian world. Just when you think you've seen it all before, "Altered Carbon" jolts you awake with the ingenuity and cynicism necessary for cyberpunk to thrive as a genre. The novel wears its influences on its sleeve — from William Gibson's "Sprawl" trilogy to Philip K. Dick's "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" — but Morgan dials the genre-specific lurid violence and hedonism to a 100. He also compels us to get philosophical with the idea of a body being "re-sleeved" forever, as a dystopian society rarely takes the most critical part of the human experience into consideration: the soul.

Netflix's interpretation of Morgan's "Altered Carbon" is an intriguing one. On the one hand, it relies on the gimmicks that help every cyberpunk sci-fi show sell, but treats these tropes well enough to warrant high praise. The show's Takeshi Kovacs, a hardened mercenary who wakes up 300 years after his previous sleeve is killed, is the perfect vehicle for the kind of ultraviolent cynicism that the story demands. While critics highly favored this Netflix show despite its flaws, "Altered Carbon" was abruptly canceled after just two seasons. Is this yet another instance of a streaming service's fickle approach to emerging stories, or is there a more practical reason behind the cancellation? Let's dive into it.