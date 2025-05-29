Rihanna's Disastrous Sci-Fi Movie Flop Is Finally Finding An Audience On Prime Video

When you look at the cast of "Battleship," it's easy to see why the streaming audience might be quick to pick the film for a movie night. It boasts frankly absurd star power, and some of the names in the cast have become considerably more famous in the years after it debuted. Liam Neeson, Alexander Skarsgård, Taylor Kitsch, and "Shōgun" star Tadanobu Asano are all here, and you can spot folks like Jesse Plemons, Rami Malek, and Hamish Linklater in assorted supporting roles.

There's also Rihanna, of course, playing the fearless gunner's mate Cora Raikes — a fairly important job, considering the movie's premise. "Battleship," as it happens, is one of the stranger results of Hollywood's knee-jerk tendency to turn every available entertainment IP into a tentpole movie. It's based on the classic board game, though it should be noted that fans of the source material aren't going to see the most faithful of adaptations. Instead, "Battleship" happily interprets the game's tactical ship-sinking as a clash between humans and an alien race, pitting an assortment of heavily-armed marine vessels against a group of alien warships on the forcefield-covered coasts of Hawaii.

Critics didn't love the movie, it lost about $150 million for its studio, and it's anyone's guess whether the people who have been watching it lately would have been happy to see it in a theater ... which, come to think of it, makes "Battleship" the exact kind of movie that benefits from streaming. After all, since we live in a world where a person can just casually decide to spend the next couple of hours watching Rihanna fire a powerful gun at a CGI spaceship, why should lackluster reviews prevent anyone from embracing the opportunity?