The 12 Best Crying Scenes In Movies, Ranked

Crying, one of the most primal expressions of emotion, translates across language and culture, often bringing viewers themselves to tears. But not all movie crying is created equal. Tears don't automatically make a great movie scene; the combination of acting, directing, and writing does.

It's difficult to properly calibrate the intensity of a crying scene. Should the actor be full-on sobbing or ugly crying a lá Tobey Maguire in the "Spider-Man" films? Should the tears look elegant and composed, like Cher's beautiful tears at the opera in "Moonstruck"? The audience has to believe that the character's circumstances are worth crying over and that their tears are genuine, lest they laugh instead of feeling empathetic.

The best cinematic crying scenes require actors to showcase their acting chops while also adding depth to the character and the story. When done well, tearful moments wordlessly let the viewer in on a character's true feelings. Scenes like this become iconic because they're profound enough to stick in moviegoers' minds long after the credits roll. We've compiled the 12 best crying scenes in movie history, so get your tissues ready.