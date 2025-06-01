Why Megan Boone's Elizabeth Keen Left The Blacklist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It feels like it isn't talked about as much as other successful shows from the 2010s but credit where credit is due, "The Blacklist" had an incredible run on NBC. In an era where it feels like we're lucky to get a few seasons from a show with each season lasting maybe 10 episodes, this series churned out a whopping 2018 episodes during its 10-season run from 2013 to 2023. For most of that journey, the series was a two-headed monster led by James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen.

The series had a cool hook from the start, with criminal mastermind Red turning himself in, offering to help the FBI capture other bad guys on the condition that a rookie profiler, Elizabeth Keen, be assigned as his partner. Spader was coming off a single-season run on "The Office," while Boone was very much an up-and-comer, with this serving as her breakout role, as the show was an instant hit for NBC. But all good things must come to an end.

Even though the show ran for 10 seasons, Boone left "The Blacklist" after the season 8 finale and she never returned. The 2021 episode "Konets" served as her swan song. This was a shock for longtime fans of the series, particularly since it had already been renewed for season 9. So, why did Boone decide to leave a wildly successful show that had already been picked up for another run of episodes? For many actors, it's an unthinkable thing to do. Boone, however, made this decision long before her final episode made it to air.