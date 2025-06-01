The Best Public Domain Horror Movie Isn't Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey

Ever since Winnie-the-Pooh entertained the public domain and became a slasher villain, the horror genre has seen an upswing in the trend of turning innocent characters into bloodthirsty maniacs. Of course, the trend is nothing new, as scare merchants have turned children's franchises into nightmares for years, like the time Syfy reimagined "The Banana Splits" characters as gruesome monsters. Still, it's experienced a resurgence in the wake of "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" and all of the public domain movies that have followed — most of which are joyless and fail to do anything interesting with their concepts. They aren't all bad, though, as "Shiver Me Timbers" admirably turns Popeye into a savage sailor.

"Shiver Me Timbers" is one of three Popeye-themed horror movies to be released in 2025 (the others being "Popeye's Revenge" and "Popeye: The Slayer Man"), and it probably won't be the last now that filmmakers have the freedom to make him use his spinach strength to crush skulls. However, Paul Stephen Mann's debut has the distinction of being the only one to throw cosmic horror ideas into the mix, as the real villain is a comet which turns the titular sailor into a homicidal deviant. So, when Olive Oyl (Amy Mackie) and her friends venture into the Californian wilderness to check out the meteor shower in all its glory, they have to contend with the pipe-smoking maniac's debauchery.

What ensues is a chaotic horror-comedy that boasts beheadings, witty one-liners, and one of the most outlandish movie sex scenes in recent memory. However, "Shiver Me Timbers" also scores points for being an earnest attempt to make an entertaining movie, as opposed to being a soulless cash-in like some of the other public domain horror flicks out there.