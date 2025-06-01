The Best Public Domain Horror Movie Isn't Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey
Ever since Winnie-the-Pooh entertained the public domain and became a slasher villain, the horror genre has seen an upswing in the trend of turning innocent characters into bloodthirsty maniacs. Of course, the trend is nothing new, as scare merchants have turned children's franchises into nightmares for years, like the time Syfy reimagined "The Banana Splits" characters as gruesome monsters. Still, it's experienced a resurgence in the wake of "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" and all of the public domain movies that have followed — most of which are joyless and fail to do anything interesting with their concepts. They aren't all bad, though, as "Shiver Me Timbers" admirably turns Popeye into a savage sailor.
"Shiver Me Timbers" is one of three Popeye-themed horror movies to be released in 2025 (the others being "Popeye's Revenge" and "Popeye: The Slayer Man"), and it probably won't be the last now that filmmakers have the freedom to make him use his spinach strength to crush skulls. However, Paul Stephen Mann's debut has the distinction of being the only one to throw cosmic horror ideas into the mix, as the real villain is a comet which turns the titular sailor into a homicidal deviant. So, when Olive Oyl (Amy Mackie) and her friends venture into the Californian wilderness to check out the meteor shower in all its glory, they have to contend with the pipe-smoking maniac's debauchery.
What ensues is a chaotic horror-comedy that boasts beheadings, witty one-liners, and one of the most outlandish movie sex scenes in recent memory. However, "Shiver Me Timbers" also scores points for being an earnest attempt to make an entertaining movie, as opposed to being a soulless cash-in like some of the other public domain horror flicks out there.
Shiver Me Timbers is a fun slasher movie ... genuinely
Before you head into "Shiver Me Timbers," you should know that the movie is barely connected to the original children's franchise. As such, there's a case to be made that it's a "Popeye" movie in name-only — a criticism that applies to most public domain flicks. However, it's more entertaining and passionately crafted than movies like "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey," elevated by gory practical effects and enthusiastic performances from its cast.
Here's a fun fact: "Shiver Me Timbers" was actually shot in Scotland, but the filmmakers do a great job at making the usually-dreary country look like the sunny terrains of California. The mostly British cast also adds to the film's international appeal by putting on some convincing American accents — if you didn't know otherwise, you could be fooled into believing this is an export from the Land of the Free. What's more, all of their performances are fun, and Paul Stephen Mann writes the characters to either be likable or charmingly dumb. Amy Mackie's outing as Olive Oyl is a particular highlight as she takes the fight to the villain with chainsaws, and Tony Greer as the monstrous Popeye is intimidating enough to send some shivers down one's timbers.
More than anything, "Shiver Me Timbers" is a love letter to the horror genre, which is evident with all of its references to "Evil Dead" and other spooky classics. Part of the fun is picking out all of the Easter eggs, but the film doesn't go overboard with them either, as its main focus is letting Popeye unleash mayhem while pushing past the boundaries of good taste. Seek this one out if you appreciate the schlocky charms of Troma flicks — or if you want to have your childhood ruined by seeing Popeye reimagined as pure nightmare fuel.