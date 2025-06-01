Steven Spielberg Thinks Everyone Needs To Watch This 1958 Crime Noir Classic

It's fair to say that Steven Spielberg knows a thing or two about movies after bringing us some of the most beloved Hollywood blockbusters of the past 50 years. Yet, no great talent exists in a vacuum, and the man behind "Jaws" and "Jurassic Park" has cited earlier legends ranging from John Ford and Alfred Hitchcock to Akira Kurosawa as his "film school" (via NPR) when he was a budding, self-taught filmmaker. Recommendation lists from top directors are always interesting, and Spielberg's picks reflect the tastes of someone who grew up in the '50s and '60s and went on to work at the forefront of the Hollywood mainstream. "Stagecoach," "Meet me in St Louis," and "Lawrence of Arabia" are all present, as is, of course, "Citizen Kane," Orson Welles' groundbreaking masterpiece that has influenced many filmmakers over the decades. Spielberg also name checks another lesser-known crime classic from the maverick director: "Touch of Evil," the film that drove the final wedge between Welles and Hollywood.

"Touch of Evil," a dark tale of murder and corruption on the Mexican border, is often regarded as the final classic film noir. Welles' troubled relationship with the studios are well-documented and perhaps reflect the tone of the movie, which served not only as an elegy for the genre but also for the director's stateside career. Incidentally, Welles' Hollywood years spanned almost the exact length of time that noir was at its peak: "Citizen Kane" hit theaters in 1941, the same year as John Huston's "The Maltese Falcon," a film that is generally accepted as the jumping-off point for the period. The visual style of "Kane," drawing from German Expressionism, would then help inform the moody atmosphere and narrative structure of many noir classics.

But "Kane" was not a huge success when it was first released, and Welles lost creative control over his subsequent pictures. So, he cut his losses and headed to Europe instead, where he felt more appreciated. He returned to Hollywood in 1956 to give it one last shot, and "Touch of Evil" was the result. But once again, studio executives didn't like the result and the film was butchered, prompting Welles to issue a 58-page memo pleading for it to be restored to his original vision before he jetted off to self-exile in Europe again. Thankfully, we can now watch the movie re-cut to match Welles' wishes, so let's take a closer look.