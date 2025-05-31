The Seinfeld Scene Julia Louis-Dreyfus Wishes She Could Reshoot

In the "Seinfeld" episode "The Busboy" (June 26, 1991), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) had invited her Seattle-based boyfriend Eddie (Doug Ballard) to stay with her in her New York apartment for a few days. Elaine realizes almost right away that she actually hates him and becomes incredibly eager to get him out of her place. Eddie doesn't know what's going on, however, and seems wholly comfortable at Elaine's place, in no hurry to get back to Seattle.

On the morning Eddie is set to leave, he and Elaine oversleep, potentially missing his flight out of town. Elaine frantically begins stuffing his suitcases and even dressing him against his will, insisting that he leave as soon as possible. The scene is full of frantic, chaotic energy, and Elaine has to bundle about the apartment in her nightgown, screaming that they need to move quickly. She's openly ignoring her boyfriend's comments, needing — needing — him to leave.

Unfortunately, their trip to the airport is stymied by a car wreck en route. Then, after a trip to Jerry's apartment, Eddie gets in a brawl in a hallway (!), and he trips down a staircase. The twist ending sees Eddie injured and bedridden ... back at Elaine's apartment. He is unable to travel for several more days. Her frantic hurrying only exacerbated the issue, and she is still too cowardly to kick Eddie out.

Louis-Dreyfus wasn't happy with the frantic scene wherein she had to dress Eddie against his will, feeling that it was an exhausting shoot, and she was never on her "A" game. On the specials features on the "Seinfeld" DVDs, Louis-Dreyfus watched the scene again, and gave herself a middling score, feeling she wishes she could have another take.