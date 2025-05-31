Why The Kirk Douglas Movie Paths Of Glory Was Banned In Several Countries

There will always be an appetite for movies about World War II. It's a classic story of good versus evil, which is obviously reductive of actual history, but when has Hollywood ever cared about that? World War I, on the other hand, provides no easy narratives. It is, to put it simply, a war about nothing. The great powers of the early 20th century had an arsenal of shiny new toys, and the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand ignited a powder keg of international tension and unleashed their weapons of mass destruction.

There are no good guys and bad guys in World War I, with soldiers and citizens alike caught in the middle of a petty squabble between their nationalist leaders. It's not surprising then that there are fewer World War I movies. The few we have received over the last couple of years, like "All Quiet on the Western Front" and "1917," are short on heroics and are closer to a horror movie than your typical war film.

One of the best entries in the catalogue of World War I films is Stanley Kubrick's 1957 film "Paths of Glory." The picture follows Kirk Douglas' Colonel Dax serving in the French army as he is tasked with leading his men on a suicide mission, his bosses know is destined to fail. He follows his order, trusting in the chain of command, but in the chaos of the battle, his men understandably turn back from certain death. Rather than accept blame for the failure, the General in charge of the operation blames the men's supposed cowardice and orders three men, chosen at random as representatives of the entire squad, to be court-martialed and executed.

This was all based on a true story, but Kubrick's starkly realized vision proved to be too real for some of the powers that be, and "Paths of Glory" found itself banned in several countries.