A Legendary SoHo Diner Has Quietly Starred In Some Major Movies

One of the diner's biggest starring moments is in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man," when Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) runs into Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst). The diner is in the background of a shot when Mary Jane bashfully reveals her retro uniform and confesses that she is just another struggling actor waiting tables in-between jobs. By shooting on location, "Spider-Man" has more personality and a tangible texture that sets it apart from the CGI and soundstage-heavy Marvel movies that came after. The Moondance Diner is also the perfect place for Mary Jane to work because many real-life performers and artists found a home there, such as the creator of the "Rent" stage musical, Jonathan Larson.

Advertisement

With its proximity to the East Village and Greenwich Village, SoHo was a funky haven for creatives and LGBTQ+ community members. Visual artists were able to live and work in affordable loft apartments there, while actors were close to Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway venues. By the mid-1980s, however, artists and longtime residents had been pushed out by gentrification (specifically, rising rents, Wall Street workers, and ritzy shops). These new residents were drawn to the neighborhood's groovy vibes, yet they forced out the very individuals who made it that way.

The Moondance Diner was a particularly beloved spot for the eclectic folks who made SoHo so special. "There is always a good energy here, beautiful light, the food. It just feels like home," as Ruth Litoff (a frequent customer there) once told NY1. Unfortunately, its appearance in "Spider-Man" was one of the last signs of the neighborhood's eccentricity before the diner was moved to Wyoming in 2007 and replaced by luxury hotels. Today, the Moondance Diner sits empty and alone in the town of La Barge.

Advertisement