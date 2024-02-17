What Marvel Movies Look Like Before Special Effects

Fans love the Marvel Cinematic Universe for many reasons, including the franchise's eclectic characters, its engagement with decades of comic book lore, and its willingness to flood the market with crossovers and surprise easter eggs. If Marvel films are nothing else, they are visual spectacles, a reason to go to the movie theater and see fantastical stories play out on the biggest screens possible. The franchise's visual effects are a big draw, allowing various Marvel filmmakers to create worlds and characters that wouldn't always be possible to shoot in the real world.

In fact, Marvel's intense process for developing visual effects has occasionally drawn criticism, both from VFX artists and the filmmakers at the helm of these movies. Director James Gunn, who made the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, told Gizmodo that Marvel's VFX demands were occasionally difficult to work with, because not everything gets correctly worked out in pre-planning stages. Still, he acknowledged that Marvel gets results. "I've seen them turn bad movies into okay movies, okay movies into good movies, and good movies into great movies because they do not f***ing stop," he said. "They give it whatever it needs to make it as good as it can possibly be until the 11th hour."

Because there's so much chatter about Marvel's visual effects, the studio often releases featurettes that show fans what various shots, creatures, environments, and more look like at various stages of the VFX process, thereby letting us see what Marvel movies look like before special effects. Let's take a look!