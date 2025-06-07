An Adult Swim Writer Wrote A Defining Part Of A Twisted Nicolas Cage Movie

In Panos Cosmatos' psychedelic 2018 heavy-metal horror cult/revenge epic "Mandy," the laconic lumberjack Red (Nicolas Cage) lives in connubial bliss with his beloved girlfriend Mandy (Andrea Riseborough) in a remote cabin way out in the middle of the Oregonian woods. They spend their days listening to music and staring lovingly at one another. Rather suddenly, though, their idyll is interrupted by a local religious cult, led by the drugged-out, sex-crazed Jeremiah Sand (Linus Roach). Jeremiah is convinced that he is an actual messiah after years of taking hallucinogens and seems to have access to legitimately supernatural demonic bikers (who look like trashier versions of the cenobites from "Hellraiser"). Jeremiah kidnaps Mandy and tries to convince her to be one of his concubines. When she laughs at his naked body, Jeremiah gets mad and burns her alive while Red watches. Everything is bleak and bloody and terrible.

"Mandy" is a stylish, slow-paced, and moody film, and the audience has been watching the shadows encroach up to this point. The film begins with light. By the time Mandy is killed, there is nothing but darkness.

In the aftermath, Red returns to his home, now alone and utterly despondent. The TV is still on in his living room, so he sits and looks at it, only half-perceiving the world around him, shaken by shock and grief. A commercial appears on the screen for a kid-friendly macaroni product called Cheddar Goblin. The ad, a truly odd TV commercial, features an evil-looking green imp appearing in the pristine suburban kitchen of two hungry kids. The Cheddar Goblin proceeds to puke up copious amounts of macaroni and cheese into the kids' bowls, as well as over their heads. The absurdity of the ad shakes Red out of his reverie and throws him into a rage. He vows revenge.

The Cheddar Goblin sequence was a standout portion of "Mandy," even more so than the rest of the film's amazing heavy-metal-album-cover visuals. As it happens, the sequence was also written by Casper Kelly, the mastermind behind the cult Adult Swim oddity "Too Many Cooks."