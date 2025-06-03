The Star Trek Into Darkness Prequel That Fans Forgot Existed

J.J. Abrams, frustratingly not a Trekkie, made one of the most financially lucrative "Star Trek" films of the franchise when he released his "Star Trek" in 2009. "Star Trek" as a series was kind of dead in the mid-2000s after the cancelation of "Star Trek: Enterprise" and the failure of "Star Trek: Nemesis," so many saw Abrams' film as a great turnaround for the series. Abrams dispensed with the gentle, pacifist philosophies at the core of "Star Trek," and turned in a more traditionally high-octane action movie. It bore the iconography and language of "Star Trek," but told in a slicker, modern blockbuster action movie mold. Abrams recast familiar characters too, hiring younger, hotter actors to play younger, hotter versions of Kirk, Spock, and all the rest. Audiences ate it up, and a sequel was put into production immediately.

The sequel, "Star Trek Into Darkness" came out in 2013, and it repeated the formula of the 2009 "Star Trek," but making the action even more violent, and the villains even more evil. It told the story of Khan (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his quest to free a cadre of genetically enhanced compatriots frozen in cryo-stasis. It also involved a crazed admiral named Marcus (Peter Weller), who wanted to get revenge on the Federation for something-or-other (it hardly matters).

What many Trekkies may not know is that there was an interquel in between "Star Trek" and "Star Trek Into Darkness" that is, at last gauge, authorized and canonical. The 2013 video game "Star Trek," available for the PlayStation 3 and the Xbox 360, came out 20 days before "Into Darkness" in North America, and it starred the same actors as the new "Star Trek" movies, and boasted a story that linked the two films.

Trekkies don't know about it because, well, a lot of "Star Trek" video games stink out loud.