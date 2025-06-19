A James Stewart Christmas Classic Gets Steven Spielberg's Seal Of Approval

In 2024, Steven Spielberg listed his 20 favorite movies of all time for Far Out Magazine, and many of them are indelible classics that one might expect Spielberg to list. "Seven Samurai," "Citizen Kane," "Day For Night," and "2001: A Space Odyssey" are all on the list, of course, although he did also throw in a few curveballs. James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" was mentioned, as was Olivier Nakache's and Éric Toledano's 2011 film "The Intouchables." He also picked out Victor Fleming's relatively obscure 1943 film "A Guy Named Joe" as one of the best ever, although that tracks; Spielberg remade the film in 1989 as "Always."

Spielberg's #1 film of all time, however, was a safe and reliable standby; he's very fond of Frank Capra's Christmas classic "It's a Wonderful Life." But then, who doesn't like "It's a Wonderful Life?"

The story of Capra's classic is possibly well-known even to non-cinephiles. The film was only warmly reviewed when it was first released, with some critics complaining about its overbearing sentimentality and stiff theatricality; it didn't tap into the real-world concerns felt by audiences at the time. It came in seventh place at the box office that year, but it lost a pile of cash for its studio, RKO. It was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Director, but it only won a technical Oscar for its fake snow. The film was steamrolled by "The Best Years of Our Lives."

Because "Wonderful Life" was a bomb, it vanished from the public eye for decades. It wasn't until it started annually running on television that the film was "rescued." It's now often considered one of the best movies of all time — and not just by Spielberg.