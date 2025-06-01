A Star Wars Actor Had A Cringey First Encounter With Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford is a bonafide legend who made playing the suave smuggler Han Solo look easy. As such, meeting the man in person was one of the first major tasks that Suotamo was charged with after landing his "Star Wars" gig. Speaking with The Bragging Mommmy ahead of "Solo" releasing in theaters. the actor told the tale of how he first me the real Han Solo. As great as the experience was, though, Suotamo admitted he was so nervous it led to him blurting out something he quickly came to regret:

"And I think I was so nervous that I told — my first thing when I saw Harrison was, Harrison, 'Oh, boy, I wasn't even born when you guys made these films'. And he did not like that very much. But we were able to climb over that hurdle and start again."

Ford is famously cantankerous when dealing with "Star Wars" super fans, so it's not at all surprising that he wouldn't respond well to a comment referring to just how long he's been playing the role of Han Solo. Luckily, Suotamo was able to get over the awkwardness and become a beloved part of the "Star Wars" universe, playing the part of Han's first mate throughout the remainder of the sequel trilogy and "Solo" alike.

The rest of us can only dream of getting to meet Han Solo himself (though, ideally, in our dreams, we'll come up with something a little less awkward to introduce ourselves).