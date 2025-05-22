Fountain Of Youth Review: An Indiana Jones Knock-Off Lacking Excitement

Director Guy Ritchie exploded onto the film scene back in 1998 with the frenetic "Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels," a scrappy but earnest crime flick that established the young director's iconoclastic voice and propensity for bloke-forward, sweatily masculine stories. Ritchie's films are rarely elegant, and only look as polished as his budgets will allow. He tends to vaunt flippant, laidback protagonists, who would just as soon fire up a bong with you than go on an adventure. His Sherlock Holmes was less a detective as a brilliant dude with his own man-cave and a membership to a fight club. In his "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," when Napoleon Solo (Henry Cavill) released he had been drugged, he casually laid down on a couch, careful not to muss his hair; he knew what being drugged felt like. Even Ritchie's King Arthur (Charlie Hunnam), in the ultra-bomb "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword," was a lager lout, announcing the Round Table by saying, "It's a table. You sit at it."

Advertisement

But when Ritchie directed the horrendously bland Disney remake "Aladdin," he proved that he could swallow all of his directorly instincts and toe the company line. "Aladdin" could have been directed by anyone, presenting its crisp digital visuals and impeccably arranged songs with the kind of pat, commercial efficiency usually handled by a Brett Ratner or a Shawn Levy. Ritchie, in addition to being a scrappy lover of smoky British blokes, was also an obedient company man, capable of following studio notes and turning in bland-but-generally-watchable blockbusters.

Ritchie is most certainly in the latter mold with "Fountain of Youth," an earnest Rip-Off of the Lost Ark, presented without a hint of humor, self-awareness, or irony. "Fountain of Youth" is as safe and predictable as movies come, trying to recapture — with only fitfully success — a lighthearted caper tone of early Spielberg. The film lacks the wonderment and excitement of Indiana Jones, but it's not quite as dumb as "The Da Vinci Code," and certainly less obnoxious than, say, "Red Notice."

Advertisement

That, however, is the matrix on which this film falls.