How A Walk-In Bathtub Helped Secure The Rights To A Classic Western For Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino believes that "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is his best movie, and there are many film fans out there who probably agree with him. While it's hard to decide which Tarantino joint ranks at the top of the list, the 2019 period drama is arguably the most mature and contemplative film in his entire back catalogue. Not only that, but it also serves as a love letter to a bygone era of Tinsel Town that died long ago, which is reflected in the movie applying some revisionist history to the pilot episode of the '60s TV Western "Lancer." What's more, a walk-in bathtub made this storyline possible.

In "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Leonardo's DiCaprio Rick Dalton appears as a villain in the aforementioned episode of "Lancer," which was released during a time when the actor's career was on a downward turn. Meanwhile, Luke Perry and Timothy Olyphant star as Scott Lancer and Johnny Madrid, aka the characters originally portrayed by Wayne Maunder and James Stacey in the real-life show. Tarantino, in general, loves using his flicks to geek out about pop culture, but "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" takes the nerding to another level.

"Lancer" might not be as popular as "Gunsmoke" or other classic TV Westerns, but using it in the movie still required Tarantino and his production team to get permission. Fortunately for them, it wasn't that difficult after they tracked down the relevant party.

