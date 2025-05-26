John Wayne's Naval War Movie With 92% On Rotten Tomatoes Deserves Your Attention

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When talking about John Wayne's best films, movies like "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" and "True Grit" probably (and rightfully) are the first to get brought up. However, aside from starring in some of the greatest Western films of all time, the Duke made quite a name for himself in some incredible war movies. One unsung gem that stands out in his early filmography is 1945's "They Were Expendable," which boasts a stellar 92% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing.

The World War II flick stars Wayne, Robert Montgomery, Jack Holt, and Donna Reed and is based on William Lindsay White's 1942 book of the same name. The movie begins in December 1941 and follows a U.S. naval unit that is initially kept out of the fight as Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor and quickly descend on the Philippines. Wayne plays the brash Lieutenant "Rusty" Ryan, who is desperate to see combat despite suffering from blood poisoning.

"They Were Expendable" should be required viewing for anyone remotely interested in WWII history since it chronicles an often neglected part of the conflict: the period right after the attack on Pearl Harbor and before the Battle of Midway. The Allies' harrowing and disastrous start in the Pacific makes for somber storytelling. There's a sense of dread that constantly looms over even the most heartfelt moments in "They Were Expendable." Just like in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, the greatest victory characters like Ryan can ultimately achieve is survival.

