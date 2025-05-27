What Clint Eastwood Likes The Least About Making Movies

In "Bronco Billy," Clint Eastwood plays a contemporary cowboy showman living out his fantasies with an eclectic group of roadies who, despite all the snags they hit, wouldn't have it any other way. Do the show, pack it up, and move onto the next one. It's as much a film about Eastwood grappling with his screen image, as it is a fitting descriptor of his filmmaking habits. He has his routine, the people he trusts to get the job done, and the talent needed to pull it all off. Filmmaking is a whole different ball game than a roadside rodeo, but in both cases, Eastwood knows that the show can't go on without his crew or unchecked egos.

Eastwood is one of our greatest living Hollywood legends because he's always willing to wade in new waters, while rarely running into the same issues as most studio filmmakers do. You will never see a story from the industry trades about an Eastwood picture going over budget or over schedule. His style is built upon an economical manner of picture making, opting to often go with the first take as he favors spontaneity over

Last year's "Juror #2" marked Eastwood 40th directorial effort in 53 years, which is staggering when you really think about it. Not every one of his films is a winner, but most of them demonstrate a sturdy hand behind the camera. Eastwood's a thoughtful, yet no frills visionary who knows what he wants and makes the best with what he's got. Trusting his team results in an environment where he can focus his efforts where they need to be. If there's an aspect of moviemaking Eastwood is not a fan of, however, it's finding locations to make the thing.

