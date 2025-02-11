Where Was High Plains Drifter Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

In 1973, western icon Clint Eastwood took it upon himself not just to star in a new addition to the genre that defined his career, but also to direct in it. "High Plains Drifter" is the first western he helmed himself, and at times feels more akin to an almost supernatural film from the legendary actor. Starring as The Stranger, his character wanders into town only to be offered the job of protecting the place and its people from three murderers seeking revenge. Eastwood's cigar-chewing gunslinger is no hero, though, and instead swiftly begins to feel like a steely-eyed grim reaper, addressing a communal sin that the town is forced to remember.

Demonstrating in the early stages of what would become Eastwood's world-renowned efficiency behind the camera, "High Plains Drifter" stands out as not only one of his best directorial efforts but one of his all-time great on-screen performances, too. Lean and mean in its development, Eastwood was meticulous with his budget for the project, even managing to wrap up production two days ahead of schedule, according to Marc Eliot's "American Rebel: The Life of Clint Eastwood." However, in the case of the titular location, Eastwood's directorial debut in the Old West seemingly took a wrong turn and completely avoided the High Plains entirely, filming in a very different spot.