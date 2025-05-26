Anson Mount Wanted Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Riskiest Moment To Feel Uncomfortable

In the first episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," which is simply titled "Strange New Worlds," Captain Pike (Anson Mount) is assigned to the planet Kiley 279 to finesse a teetering effort to engage in First Contact. In the world of "Star Trek," Starfleet has a strict hands-off policy when it comes to worlds that haven't yet developed faster-than-light travel. Right when a planet is about to develop such a technology, though, Starfleet officers usually go undercover to subtly introduce themselves to the world's rulers and tell them that they are about to join a giant galactic community of peaceful aliens.

In "Strange New Worlds," Pike has to put on some alien-looking prosthetics and go to Kiley 279 to rescue a missing crew mate while, perhaps, smoothing over the planet's turbulent, unfolding history. It seems that Kiley recently witnessed the U.S.S. Discovery, something that shouldn't have happened, and its inhabitants began reverse engineering their new faster-than-light engines into a weapon. The world was dividing, and it looked like a civil war was imminent. Because the turbulence was inspired by Starfleet, Captain Pike makes the risky decision to reveal himself to the planet and announce that peace is at hand. He explains to the Kilians that Earth was also once a turbulent place, and he even broadcasts old news footage from Earth detailing a period that led to World War III, adding that Earth barely survived. It was only by devoting itself to progress, growth, science, exploration, and diplomacy that humanity was able to recover and excel.

Perhaps controversially, Pike shows some real-world footage of the insurrection that took place in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. "Strange New Worlds" thus implies that the January 6 riot was a key moment in the downfall of humanity — proof that democracy was not going to hold much longer. Back in 2022, Mount talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the footage, stating he was glad it was used. He wanted people to be shaken. Yes, it certainly does seem that humanity is currently sliding into fascism.