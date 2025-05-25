An Underrated Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Episode Has A Much Deeper Meaning Than You May Think

In "Civil Defense," one of the many great episodes of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," Commander Sisko (Avery Brooks), his son Jake (Cirroc Lofton), and Chief O'Brien (Colm Meany) are in a rarely visited ore depository on Deep Space Nine, which they hope to renovate and make useful again. The show's space station setting, to remind readers, used to be an ore processing facility overseen by the fascistic Cardassians and populated by a retinue of enslaved Bajorans. When the Cardassians' military occupation of Bajor ended, they bequeathed the station to the Bajoran population, and the Federation came in to take command of DS9 while Bajor underwent its own turbulent reconstruction.

After three years on DS9 (at the time of "Civil Defense"), the establishment still isn't operating at 100% efficiency. There are large portions of the station that need to be repaired or replaced, and a lot of the machinery just doesn't work. It was rundown to start with, and the Cardassians obnoxiously trashed the joint on the way out. It's all Commander Sisko can do to keep the place livable. At least the Promenade — with its casino/bar, chapel, shops, and school — is running well.

While sprucing up the long-neglected depository, Sisko, Jake, and O'Brien accidentally trip a dated, automatic Cardassian security program. The station's former commander, the all-timer "Star Trek" villain Gul Dukat (Marc Alaimo), appears on a screen, announcing that they are trapped after their criminal attempt at staging a workers' revolt. The pre-recorded security message was intended for potentially escaping Bajoran workers, you see, and no one knows how to shut it off. The bulk of "Civil Defense" is thus an "escape room" episode wherein the heroes try to outwit the dated security program, only to find that it activates more and more complicated booby traps that've been hidden on D29 for years.

But there's more going on in "Civil Defense" than just clever escapes and mounting stakes. The episode seems to be pointing out that ridding the world of fascism isn't as easy as the fascists leaving the room. The echoes of fascism linger.