Clint Eastwood Once Wrote The Music For A Military Movie That He Didn't Direct

James C. Strouse's 2007 military tragedy "Grace is Gone" is heartbreaking. It's about a United States Army veteran named Stanley Phillips (John Cusack) who adheres very stringently to a conservative politic when it comes to war. His wife, Grace (Dana Lynne Gilhooley), is currently deployed in Iraq during George W. Bush's prolonged War on Terror, and Stanley couldn't be more proud. He's a stern, but loving father to his daughters, the 12-year-old Heidi (Shélan O'Keefe) and the eight-year-old Dawn (Gracie Bednarczyk).

Advertisement

While his daughters are at school one afternoon, Stanley is informed that Grace has been killed in combat. He prepares to tell his daughters, but when they finally come home, he cannot bring himself to break the bad news. Because he is not emotionally equipped, his only way of coping is to bundle the kids into a car and have a spontaneous road trip. They will go have a vacation at a Floridian theme park they've always wanted to visit.

The rest of the film details Stanley's quiet realization of Grace's death and, by extension, the way wars can rip humans apart. Stanley encounters other family members on his road trip, and they know about Grace's death. He bristles at them. He is sad and angry, and insists on keeping the tragedy a secret from his daughters for as long as possible. Stanley can see their last moments of innocence at play. The film will inevitably climax with Stanley telling his daughters that their mother has died.

Advertisement

The film originally had a score by Max Richter, a prolific musician who would go on to score the film "Waltz With Bashir." According to the Los Angeles Times, Clint Eastwood saw an early screening of "Grace is Gone" and offered to re-do the score himself. Eastwood, after all, had been composing music for years, and was a lover of the blues. Strouse took up his offer.