A Fast & Furious Star Nearly Played Anakin Skywalker In The Star Wars Prequel Trilogy

"Attack of the Clones" introduced audiences to a 19-year-old Anakin, who had spent the last decade training as the Padawan apprentice to Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). Given that George Lucas opted to jump forward in time, rather than to continue with Jake Lloyd, the search for an adult actor to play grown-up Anakin commenced. Many actors were in contention for the role, with stars as big as Leonardo DiCaprio considered. Be that as it may, Paul Walker may be one of the most intriguing candidates who auditioned to play the father of Luke and Leia Skywalker.

According to a February 2000 report from Entertainment Weekly, numerous websites were placing Paul Walker very high on Lucas' list of contenders for the role of Anakin. However, EW poured some Hoth-chilled water over that Mustafar-ignited campfire of a rumor, claiming that the 26-year-old Walker was considered too old to portray the 19-year-old Sith-to-be, as he needed to appear younger than Natalie Portman's Padmé Amidala. (Recall that Portman was 19 at the time of principal photography on "Attack of the Clones," while Padmé is 25 in the film.)

Naturally disappointed he missed out on what could have been the role of a lifetime, Walker eventually shared his feelings on getting passed over in an interview with Teen Movieline (via Time):

