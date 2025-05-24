Why Clayton Reeves Actor Duane Henry Left NCIS

CBS's long-running military police procedural drama series "NCIS" has featured a myriad of actors since the show first began airing all the way back in 2003. As we know, though, sometimes things don't work out in the television business as they're supposed to, and certain characters might have an expiration date, whether intended or not. In the case of English actor Duane Henry, his departure from "NCIS" was partly due to an unfortunate and tragic circumstance but also his forward-looking, ambitious worldview, which has been driving the star's career ever since he became a professional actor.

Advertisement

Henry played the beloved character Clayton Dante Reeves on "NCIS" for nearly three years (in seasons 13, 14, and 15) between 2016 and 2018. Reeves was an MI6 liaison officer who frequently helped the NCIS Major Case Response Team despite being assigned to the International Desk at the organization. Unfortunately, his days came to an end when he was killed by Army Specialist Kent Marshall (Mark Engelhardt) in season 15, episode 21, "One Step Forward."

The decision to write Henry's character off was actually a mutual one between him and the show's producers, as he shared in a 2018 interview with TVLine. At the same time, this decision was itself the result of a much sadder turn of events.