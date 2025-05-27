The Best Sitcom On Hulu, According To Quentin Tarantino

Although writer/director Quentin Tarantino is most famous for his contributions to the medium of film, he does have some TV hot takes to occasionally share with the world. He shocked everyone when he revealed he didn't care much for "True Detective," not even the first season that he seemed right up his alley. He confused the world even more when he revealed that his favorite show is a CBS sitcom about late twenty-somethings dating around in New York City.

Advertisement

"Hands down, my favorite show is 'How I Met Your Mother,'" he said in a 2012 interview. "I've been watching that since the very first episode, so that's the one show that I always keep watching." Given this was in 2012, when the show still had a season left to go, some fans have wondered if Tarantino kept this opinion. The series finale of "HIMYM" was divisive, after all, so perhaps Tarantino's love for the series declined after it finished.

In a later 2015 interview with Vulture, after the finale aired, Tarantino stated, "The last two shows that I watched all the way were 'Justified' and 'How I Met Your Mother.'" He didn't clarify his thoughts on the ending of either show, but the fact that he didn't immediately jump on the opportunity to rag on the "HIMYM" finale implies that, hey, maybe he's one of the dozens of fans who appreciated the bold swing for what it was. Then again, perhaps he hated the finale and was simply being polite.

Advertisement