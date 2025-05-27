After Becoming A Western Legend, Clint Eastwood Starred In A Forgotten Movie About 'Witches'

Just about every movie buff knows that Clint Eastwood shot to international fame after starring in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy," but what came next? It's a good pub quiz question because many people might leap straight to the year 1968 when a trio of hits cemented his status as one of Hollywood's top tough guys: "Hang 'Em High," "Coogan's Bluff," and "Where Eagles Dare." But tucked away in his filmography is a forgotten 1967 Italian movie called "The Witches," not to be confused with the Hammer production of the same name from the year before. Originally titled "Le streghe" in Italian, it's an offbeat anthology movie that isn't a horror film at all and has very little to do with witches, unless you squint really hard at its themes.

Advertisement

"The Witches" was the brainchild of legendary producer Dino De Laurentiis, who would later make an impact in Hollywood with the 1976 "King Kong" remake, John Wayne's final movie "The Shootist," the cult classic "Flash Gordon," and many others. In the mid-'60s, he envisioned a lavish anthology to showcase the beauty and talent of his wife Silvana Mangano, the acclaimed Italian actor who had worked with some of the top Neorealist directors of the time.

Mangano starred in all five segments of the film and De Laurentiis secured some big-hitters to direct: Luchino Visconti ("Death in Venice"), Pier Paolo Pasolini ("Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom"), and Vittorio De Sica ("Bicycle Thieves") helmed three longer chapters while lesser lights Franco Rossi and Mauro Bolognini chipped in with two light-hearted skits to break things up a bit. Adding to the overall opulence of the production, Giuseppe Rotunno (who would later win an Oscar for "All That Jazz") was hired as cinematographer, while Piero Piccioni worked on music with Ennio Morricone, who was also coming off the back of his hugely successful collaborations with Leone.

Advertisement

In front of the camera, Mangano was supported by an array of international actors, including Annie Girardot, Francisco Rabal, Helmut Berger, and Italian comedy legend Totò. Most incongruously of all, the fifth chapter features Eastwood, who was gifted a shiny new Ferrari by De Laurentiis to say thank you for appearing in the film. "The Witches" Is an impressive package, but is it worth your time?