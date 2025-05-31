Why A Brilliant Star Trek Parody On MTV Was Pulled Last Minute

There is a very basic (and very dumb) question right at the heart of MTV's 1998 animated series "Celebrity Deathmatch": Who would win in a fight? It was a series based very directly on conversations held while extremely high while talking about one's favorite/least favorite celebrities, and who would best whom in hand-to-hand combat. "Celebrity Deathmatch" visualized such fights in a well-organized, animated pro-wrestling ring, where the celebrities in question could outwardly murder each other. For anyone who has ever taken a big bong rip and asked, "You think Marilyn Manson could take Charles Manson in a fight?", "Celebrity Deathmatch" was the series for you.

The series was created by Eric Fogel, who had created the MTV animated series "The Head" (the one that aired with "The Maxx"), and the pairings he and his writers invented were often ingenious. The fight between Penn & Teller and Siegfried & Roy is a fun one. Some felt like they were allowing known pop-cultural conflicts to actually resolve themselves, like David Letterman vs. Jay Leno or Spike Lee vs. Quentin Tarantino. There were political matches. Bill Clinton wrestled Kenneth Starr, and Hilary Clinton wrestled Monica Lewinsky. Others team-ups, though, were just offensive. Dolly Parton vs. Jennifer Lopez doesn't make sense on paper, until you realize that it was a "big boobs" vs. "big butt" conversation. (The series never made any claims toward intelligence.)

Some of the fights made perfect sense, though. Arnold Schwarzenegger vs. Sylvester Stallone is a match-up that any '80s action film junkies could easily understand. Readers of 1990s tabloids would certainly get why Bruce Willis and Demi Moore would be pitted against Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

One obvious pairing, however, never came to pass. There was never an episode of "Celebrity Deathmatch" that pitted Captain Kirk from "Star Trek" against Captain Picard from "Star Trek: The Next Generation." On the Animated World Network website in 2012, Fogel explained very clearly why MTV avoided such an obvious match: Its parent company wouldn't allow it. Which was odd, because the same parent owned both franchises.