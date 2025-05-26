A Controversial MTV Show Made Jennifer Lopez Furious

It's not uncommon for famous people to get parodied on animated programs in a less-than-flattering way. "South Park" does it all the time, and while "The Simpsons" oftentimes gets real-life celebrities to voice themselves as guests, there are times when they change the celeb's name and have someone else do their voice, usually if the portrayal is an outright parody of the person. (See: Rainier Wolfcastle and Dreaderick Tatum standing in respectively for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mike Tyson in multiple episodes.) Then you've got MTV's "Celebrity Deathmatch," which originally ran from 1998 to 2002. For the younger readers out there, the show can be best described as WWE's "Monday Night Raw" meets "Mortal Kombat," but with claymation versions of celebrities taking part in violently over-the-top in-ring battles.

Advertisement

While many celebrities parodied on the above shows take it on the chin, there are some who can't help but get offended by their portrayals. And when it came to "Celebrity Deathmatch," singer-actor Jennifer Lopez was among those who were unhappy with how the series depicted them, as revealed in an Animation World Network blog post from "Celebrity Deathmatch" creator Eric Fogel. He did, however, clarify that she wasn't upset with the episode for the reasons you might be expecting.