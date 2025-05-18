South Pasadena Is Home To One Of The Most Infamous Movie Killers Of All Time

You might not think a picturesque town on the west side of L.A.'s San Gabriel Valley would make the perfect setting for an Illinois-based horror movie. But not only was South Pasadena built by settlers from Indiana, giving the town an unmistakable Midwest charm, but there's a long history in horror of idyllic neighborhoods plagued by some nightmarish evil, and one of the most prominent examples is "Halloween."

John Carpenter's 1978 slasher classic benefited from South Pasadena's scenic environs as a way to heighten the pure terror embodied by Michael Myers. The unstoppable killer's sinister presence is so at odds with the everyday suburban life of Haddonfield, Illinois, by way of California, that he's somehow made even more imposing just by virtue of his surroundings. But it would be wrong to say South Pas was chosen for purely creative reasons. Carpenter had a budget of just $320,000 for "Halloween," and shooting in L.A. allowed him to keep costs low (the film eventually made a total of $70.2 million, making it an early example of a low-budget horror that made millions). South Pasadena had the look he needed, and the director made good use of the town's features — managing to turn a humble hardware store, several homes, and even an otherwise unremarkable hedgerow into icons of horror cinema.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred as Laurie Strode, lived at 1115 Oxley Street, which sits across the street from the South Pasadena Public Library. Late producer Moustapha Akkad now has a memorial bench in the park surrounding the library, which isn't far from "Nichol's Hardware Store" at 966 Mission Street, where Laurie and Annie Brackett (Nancy Kyes) meet Annie's sheriff father. Then, there was the hedge behind which Michael Myers hides when Laurie catches a brief glimpse of the killer in broad daylight. That single hedge has since become famous in its own right, with the owners of the South Pasadena home where this scene was shot telling LAist "Definitely around Halloween it's when you would start seeing people, but I feel like all year round there's at least one or two people that come by and take pictures. We are kind of used to it."