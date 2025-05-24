John C. Reilly Starred In A Twisted, Reality-Breaking Adult Swim Series

For a while Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim had a whole wonderfully twisted Adult Swim universe going. After using a hilarious method to ingratiate themselves to the great Bob Odenkirk, Tim and Eric produced the bizarre and beloved Adult Swim series "Tom Goes to The Mayor." However, it wasn't until their follow-up show for the network, "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!," that we would really be immersed in their unhinged universe, which introduced us to a host of deranged characters including the inimitable Dr. Steve Brule.

Dr. Brule is a strange guy. His medical credentials are questionable at best, as is his background and the nature of his particular brand of social awkwardness and ineptitude. That said, he's a fun guy who clearly experiences life on a different plane to the rest of us, and he happens to look a lot like celebrated Oscar nominee John C. Reilly.

If you listen to Reilly discuss Dr. Steve Brule in interviews you'll notice he refers to him in the third person, such as when he sat down with Conan O'Brien to promote the doctor's DVD release and said he was just "helping out," thereby confirming that he and the doctor are, without question, separate people. That's just as well because if you let Dr. Brule loose on a movie set he would likely destroy the entire production within a few minutes, and Academy Award success is something that is sure to elude him for the foreseeable future. That said, the four seasons of his Adult Swim show, "Check It Out! with Dr. Steve Brule," are deserving of pretty much every accolade imaginable.

