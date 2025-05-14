Spring Breakers 2: Cast, Plot & Everything We Know So Far
Harmony Korine's 2013 film "Spring Breakers" is a time capsule of the early 2010s — a time when James Franco was still a big-name movie star and Skrillex's brostep bass wobbles soundtracked all of the cool parties in town. Starring Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson, and Rachel Korine, the film follows four college students who turn to a life of crime after meeting Alien (Franco), a drug dealer who convinces them to wear pink balaclavas, carry machine guns, and dance to Britney Spears power ballads.
Considering that Harmony Korine was banned from "The David Letterman Show" for causing mischief, it makes sense that he'd create a movie about renegades wreaking havoc. That said, "Spring Breakers" also taps into the universal feeling of being young, carefree, and wanting the party to last forever — themes most of us can relate to, even if we didn't grow up listening to "Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites" and committing armed robberies en route to Florida.
What's more, the influence of "Spring Breakers" is still being felt, as a sequel is on the way. According to Variety, "Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain" will focus on a new generation of young partygoers who get into trouble, and the film boasts an impressive ensemble to lead the charge. With that in mind, let's find out what to expect from the next installment of the franchise.
Who is in Spring Breakers 2?
Bella Thorne, who starred in the socially conscious thriller "Assassination Nation," leads the cast of crime-loving rapscallions in "Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain." This is a good piece of business for the filmmakers, as Thorne has a public reputation for throwing parties, directing saucy adult movies, and putting out some pretty risque pop music. In short, she's perfect for a "Spring Breakers" sequel, as this property is all about being fun, provocative, and edgy.
Ariel Martin, aka Baby Ariel, is likewise part of the ensemble for the upcoming sequel. While she's primarily known for her social media content, Martin is also a Disney star, having previously appeared in "Zombies 2" and "Disney Fam Jam." This series has a history of casting former child stars in more grown-up roles, and it goes without saying that "Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain" will be unlike any of the previous projects Martin has lent her talents to.
Next up, we have Grace Van Dien, who viewers will recognize from Netflix's "Greenhouse Academy" and "Stranger Things." She is also the daughter of Casper Van Dien, the B-movie maverick who is most synonymous with playing Johnny Rico in the "Starship Troopers" franchise. "Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain" is a great opportunity for her to break out as a movie star in her own right while also adding to her already impressive resume.
Rounding out the cast is True Whitaker, who also has a famous dad in the form of the prolifically excellent Forest Whitaker. As of this writing, "Godfather of Harlem" is True's only previous on-screen credit, but she has plenty of projects currently in development, and "Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain" should give her a meaningful role to sink her teeth into.
What is the plot of Spring Breakers 2?
Story details about "Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain" are being kept close to the vest for now. The aforementioned Variety report states that it will follow a group of girls who hit the road to attend Spring Break, only to get into trouble, forcing them to try and evade the nasty consequences of their actions. The synopsis is reminiscent of the original film's plot, but this one comes with a Gen Z-flavored spin, so we can probably expect TikTok and more EDM music to factor into the debauchery.
The title also suggests that California could provide one of the settings in the movie, as Salvation Mountain is the name of a religious landmark located in the state's Imperial County area. Interestingly, back in 2017, Jonas Akerlund and Irvine Welsh started working on a "Spring Breakers" sequel that would have revolved around the subject of Christian extremists, but it was canceled three years later.
It remains to be seen if some of Akerlund and Welsh's ideas have made it into "Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain," but its title certainly teases a religious component to the story. Regardless of the filmmakers' plans, they have assured viewers that the upcoming sequel will be another tale of chaos and disruption.
Who is making Spring Breakers 2?
Harmony Korine isn't returning to the director's chair for "Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain," so Matthew Bright, best known for the thriller "Freeway," will helm the feature instead. It also marks his first directorial effort since 2002, following the comedy "Tiptoes" — a controversial comedy starring Gary Oldman that was panned by critics. That said, Bright's projects typically lean on the side of darkness and horror, making him an interesting choice for a "Spring Breakers" sequel, which likely won't shy away from twisted thrills.
"Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain" is being produced by Capture, a recently established business venture involving Capstone Global and Signature Entertainment. What's more, Chris Hanley and Jordan Gertner are back on board after serving as producers on the first film, and they have promised a flick that will please fans. As they told Variety:
"We're thrilled to be working with Christian and Capture on 'Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain' and excited to keep exploring bold, new, disruptive stories around that wild, fever-dream of youth. "The desire for Spring Break to go on forever is something we've never let go of."
Stay tuned for more information on the "Spring Breakers" sequel as it becomes available. Until then, why not revisit Korine's original film and remember how awesome it is?