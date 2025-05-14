Spring Breakers 2: Cast, Plot & Everything We Know So Far

Harmony Korine's 2013 film "Spring Breakers" is a time capsule of the early 2010s — a time when James Franco was still a big-name movie star and Skrillex's brostep bass wobbles soundtracked all of the cool parties in town. Starring Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson, and Rachel Korine, the film follows four college students who turn to a life of crime after meeting Alien (Franco), a drug dealer who convinces them to wear pink balaclavas, carry machine guns, and dance to Britney Spears power ballads.

Considering that Harmony Korine was banned from "The David Letterman Show" for causing mischief, it makes sense that he'd create a movie about renegades wreaking havoc. That said, "Spring Breakers" also taps into the universal feeling of being young, carefree, and wanting the party to last forever — themes most of us can relate to, even if we didn't grow up listening to "Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites" and committing armed robberies en route to Florida.

What's more, the influence of "Spring Breakers" is still being felt, as a sequel is on the way. According to Variety, "Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain" will focus on a new generation of young partygoers who get into trouble, and the film boasts an impressive ensemble to lead the charge. With that in mind, let's find out what to expect from the next installment of the franchise.

