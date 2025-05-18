One Of The Worst X-Men Movies Ever Led To A Beloved Video Game

In terms of gameplay, "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" does not offer much beyond standard hack-and-slash shenanigans. It isn't delightfully outlandish or stylized as the "Devil May Cry" series (which it takes inspiration from) and doesn't feature complex in-game lore like 2005's "God of War." Instead, it circumvents the flaws of its tie-in film by weaving a story that feels adequately fleshed out, where Wolverine's quick, dirty fighting style fills in the blanks and etches its own violent tale. There's an element of untameable brutality in this rendition of Wolverine, who sinks his adamantium claws into his foes and doesn't flinch before tearing them in half. For obvious reasons, the "Uncaged Edition" underlines this aspect without compromise, where you can lunge at enemies, claw them to shreds, or impale them on spikes.

Although Hood's flick also paints Wolverine's backstory in tragic tones, the game takes things further by setting the story against the backdrop of a bleak urban landscape. Things kick off with the final mission of Team X, where Wolverine and his brother Victor Creed (alongside others, including Deadpool) locate a village with rich adamantium deposits. A string of mercenaries attempts to sabotage their mission, leading to escalating circumstances that culminate in a village-wide massacre. Amidst all of this, Logan is the only one who turns on his team to save the villagers, but is knocked out before he can do so. This inciting incident kickstarts a dark, moody story about betrayal and revenge, in which Logan walks a path forged by copious amounts of blood and guts.

The core appeal of "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" is watching Logan/Wolverine's Rage Meter fill up, which allows him to perform fatal attacks like claw spin or berserker mode, boosting in-game currencies like XP (experience points). Like any standard hack-and-slash, every exaggerated combo adds to the thrill of walking in Logan's shoes, which is heightened here due to his accelerated mutant healing abilities. For example, if Logan's arm is bleeding profusely one moment, it will be as good as new the next, allowing him to use the same limb to disembowel an enemy with unfiltered rage.

There's a catch, of course. This combat formula gets stale and repetitive after a while, a drawback that is exacerbated by the lack of challenging boss fights and a story that is decent at best. Despite this glaring issue, "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" is a blast and a half; it is a must-play for genre enthusiasts who deeply appreciate Wolverine's comic book-accurate brutality. Plus, the game still runs pretty well on select ports, and looks good enough to be worth your time.