Is A Simple Favor Based On A True Story?

No, "A Simple Favor" is not based on a true story; it's based on a bestselling novel of the same name by Darcey Bell, which released back in 2017. Now that we've got that out of the way, what exactly is "A Simple Favor?"

Directed by Paul Feig and written by Jessica Sharzer (who, again, adapted it from Bell's book), "A Simple Favor" hit theaters in 2018 with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively at the helm as two vastly different women who end up unexpectedly drawn together. Kendrick's stay-at-home mom and "mommy blogger" Stephanie Smothers wears cute little patterned socks and signs up for too many responsibilities at every bake sale, and Lively's fashion maven Emily Nelson struts into the movie in spiked Christian Louboutin stilettos and quite literally shocks Stephanie into submission. (Lively is, in real life, good friends with the famous shoe designer Louboutin and frequently wears his creations on red carpets; she personally asked him if he would provide shoes for this movie, and as a result, Emily is only seen in red soled heels and boots.) Emily and Stephanie end up bonding over too many ice-cold dry martinis — in fact, Stephanie tells Emily some of her deepest, darkest secrets — but when Emily asks Stephanie to watch her son and then vanishes, Stephanie is left to pick up the pieces with Emily's husband Sean Townsend (Henry Golding) and figure out what exactly happened to Emily.

From this point on, "A Simple Favor" gets seriously twisted and wild ... but thanks to Feig's careful, clever direction and Sharzer's extremely funny script, not to mention the excellent chemistry between Kendrick and Lively, you can't help but get on board (and maybe make a martini in their honor). Be warned, though: as I get into the weeds of "A Simple Favor," light spoilers will follow (and if you haven't seen this movie, rectify that immediately).