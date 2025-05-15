It is difficult to think of a movie star who did more to dictate the course of motion pictures in the United States during the 20th century than John Wayne. The Iowa native, who owes his acting career to John Ford and Tom Mix doing legendary USC football coach Howard Jones a minor favor, slugged it out as a contract player throughout the 1930s until, at tail end of the decade, he twirl-cocked a Winchester rifle as the Ringo Kid in "Stagecoach." That moment, that movie, changed the Western forever. Before Ford's masterpiece, the genre was basically pulp cinema; after it became a massive hit, Westerns acquired the power of myth.

Wayne firmly believed Westerns existed to tell tales about the pursuit of America's manifest destiny. Wayne was so serious about this that, late in his career, when Clint Eastwood approached him about co-starring in a Western together, he wrote a letter upbraiding his oater heir apparent for having sullied the genre's purity with the dark and violent "High Plains Drifter." As far as the Duke was concerned, he wasn't just a Western star. He was Westerns.

This led to a good deal of humorlessness and, at times, overstatement about his pioneering accomplishments within the genre. Only a fool would question's Wayne importance as a Western star, but other actors — most notably Gary Cooper, Henry Fonda, and James Stewart — were as integral to its development over the 1940s and 1950s. So when the Duke claimed, for instance, that he revolutionized the way a hero fights in a Western, many grains of salt must be taken.

