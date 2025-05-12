Adult Swim Almost Made A TV Show Based On DC's Most Underrated Characters

Few comic book readers might know about Jack Kirby's "Kamandi: The Last Boy on Earth." The "Kamandi" property was created by Kirby (the comic book legend behind "Eternals") in 1972 and fell in line with the then-rising trend of post-apocalyptic stories like "Planet of the Apes," "I Am Legend," and the 1978 film version of "The Time Machine." The apocalypse was looming large, and pop culture tapped eagerly into those impulses to imagine distant sci-fi worlds where anything could happen.

Advertisement

Kirby's entrance into this genre fast-forwarded to a point in the far-flung future after Earth had been devastated by an unknown cataclysm. The planet has since been renamed Earth A.D. (After Disaster), and most of humanity had devolved into violent savagery. Some people were keeping civilization alive in underground bunkers, although they had to hide from multiple new species of anthropomorphic animal monsters. Indeed, animals had rapidly evolved thanks to a combination of post-nuclear bomb radiation and an experimental brain-growing drug called Cortexin.

Kamandi — a young, blonde, long-haired muscle stud — was an escapee from one of the underground bunkers, specifically "Command D," which is where he got his name. He had to flee his bunker when a wolf broke in and ate his grandmother (yes, seriously), forcing him to wander the savage post-apocalyptic Earth, searching for a new bunker to call home. He befriended some enhanced mutants and mild-mannered animal people during his adventures, including the dog-like Dr. Canis and Caesar, the king of the tigers.

Advertisement

The original "Kamandi: The Last Boy on Earth" comic book series debuted in October 1972 and lasted 59 issues. It was slated to be adapted into a low-budget animated series in the 1970s, but that project fell through. Then, decades later, in 2018, comics writer (and all-around comics genius) Evan Dorkin revealed that he had been working on an animated "Kamandi" series for Adult Swim seven years prior. The show had died a tragic death, but Dorkin was still willing to share the details.