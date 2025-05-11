Steven Spielberg's Game-Changing Sci-Fi Movie Is Finding New Fans On Max

Steven Spielberg is inarguably one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, but, being human (as far as we know), he is fallible. He's made one thoroughly lousy movie ("Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull"), a strangely inert one ("The BFG"), and must answer for the bizarre backlot debacle that is "Hook."

These misfires are rare for a director like Spielberg, who doesn't have to move forward on a project until he's good and ready. He's known for shooting quickly and confidently, intuitively placing the camera exactly where it needs to be (on the occasions when he doesn't storyboard, like "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and "Schindler's List"), and delivering a finished film that is narratively concise and thematically rich. The only thing better than watching a Steven Spielberg movie for the first time is knowing that it's going to open up in new and surprising ways on subsequent viewings. There isn't a single filmmaker working today who can top Spielberg as a visual storyteller (though I'm rooting for the GOAT, Brian De Palma, to get himself insured to make one more movie).

Every time a new Steven Spielberg film is announced, it immediately becomes one of my most anticipated movies of whatever year it's eventually released. The sole exception was the day I learned he was directing an adaptation of Ernie Cline's novel "Ready Player One." An aggressive pastiche of Generation X video game nostalgia, Cline's book was literary cotton candy. It was pure sugar overload from page one. If you were able to power through the litany of pop cultural references to the underwhelming conclusion (seriously, it reads like "American Psycho" written by a Cheetos-inhaling slob who's never tucked in his shirt), you certainly weren't thinking, "Gee, I really wish the guy who directed 'Jaws' would blow a year of his life making a movie out of this nonsense."

Spielberg, however, saw something here, and, seven years after its theatrical release, Max subscribers are eating it up.