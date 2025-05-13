John Mulaney's Forgotten Sitcom Was A Critical And Commercial Failure

It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that John Mulaney is one of the funniest comedians working today. His material possesses a sharp wit that's only matched by his theatrical showmanship. Mulaney knows how to play to a crowd and, even better, subvert their expectations when it comes to delivering a great punchline. Some of his best jokes often involve him going on about a subject only he really cares about, and ultimately winning folks over to his side. It's even funnier when the joke is mostly to make himself laugh. As of late, the Emmy-award winning comedian is doing incredible work for Netflix with "Everybody's Live With John Mulaney."

It's one of the best late night talks shows on television simply because it's the only place where you can see Bonnie Aarons garbed in her full "Mulholland Drive" makeup simply for a throwaway gag.

Mulaney occupied the 2010s as one of the most prominent comedic talents of his generation. In addition to writing over 94 episodes of "Saturday Night Live," he was blowing up on the stand-up scene with specials like "New in Town" and "The Comeback Kid." Here was a fresh young talent with charm for days and knew how to put on a good show. It was only a matter of time until he took a stab at his own television show, and in 2013, he got his chance with the short-lived Fox sitcom entitled "Mulaney."

It doesn't exactly sound like a bad idea in concept. After all, Bob Newhart, Bernie Mac, Ray Romano and Jerry Seinfeld were all comedians that translated their stand-up material to their respective shows with incredible success. But it was clear that "Mulaney" didn't have what it takes to become one of the great comedian-led sitcoms.

