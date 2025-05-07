How To Watch A Minecraft Movie At Home

Jared Hess' video game adaptation "A Minecraft Movie" surprised audiences everywhere twofold. On the one hand, no one expected it to be as big a hit as it was. The film is still in theaters and has raked in a startling $876 million at the global box office against a $150 million budget, making it the highest-grossing movie of the year (to date). Ultimately, the film managed to attract a healthy-sized audience of enthused "Minecraft" players, many of whom were curious to learn how the original "Minecraft" video game (an open-ended crafting game) would be adapted into a traditional Hollywood movie.

At the same time, many folks were surprised to learn that "A Minecraft Movie" didn't suck. Hess and the film's (many) credited screenwriters skewed away from the po-faced self-seriousness that infects far too many modern blockbusters and instead made a quirky indie comedy with peculiar characters and an overall sense of dismissive whimsy. Jack Black stars in the film as Steve, an onscreen surrogate for all experienced "Minecraft" players who explains the unusual mechanics of the movie's Overworld setting the same way a 10-year-old might to a baffled grandparent. There is nothing horribly deep about "A Minecraft Movie," of course; the film is a big ol' commercialized puffball. But something about its ridiculousness and commitment to realistically depicting the "Minecraft" universe has kept fans coming back multiple times.

Its success was certainly helped by a growing audience-participation phenomenon, wherein moviegoers have been throwing drinks and popcorn into the air during the scene where Steve announces the appearance of the Chicken Jockey. Personally, I encourage such raucous behavior (I worked at movie theaters for decades, so I don't mind cleaning up a theater, no matter how messy), but it's a problem if the rowdiness leads to damaged screens like it has with "A Minecraft Movie."

Soon, however, fans of "A Minecraft Movie" will be able to instead re-watch the film to their heart's content while messing up their own homes during the Chicken Jockey sequence. Indeed, Warner Bros. has now formally announced the movie's home media release dates, starting with its premiere on digital on May 13, 2025.