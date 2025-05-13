The Writing Credits On Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas Secretly Tell One Chaotic Story

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A film adaptation of Hunter S. Thompson's zonked-out, gonzo 1971 autobiography "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" began in earnest as long ago as 1976. The story goes that Larry McMurtry ("Lonesome Dove," "Hud," "The Last Picture Show") signed on to adapt Thompson's unadaptable novel into a screenplay, but that the project fell apart. Several notable filmmakers each flirted with the idea of making a "Fear and Loathing" movie, including Martin Scorsese, Oliver Stone, and even famed animator Ralph Bakshi (whose "Fear and Loathing" would have, no doubt, been spectacular).

The film didn't make it to the big screen until 1998, when audiences were treated to an ultra-chaotic version directed by Terry Gilliam. Production on the 1998 version started six years earlier, in 1992, when Rhino Films (!) sought to produce a version directed by Lee Tamahori. Tamahori couldn't do it, however, as he was busy shooting either the lugubrious noir "Mulholland Falls" or the survivalist thriller "The Edge." Johnny Depp, an executive producer on the film, was already locked in to play the Hunter Thompson analogue, Raoul Duke, and he was eager to see the project gel. He suggested that Bruce Robinson ("Withnail & I") direct, but Robinson had no interest. Years were passing in production hell, and Rhino was about to lose the filming rights to Thompson's book, so they hastily approached Alex Cox ("Repo Man," "Sid and Nancy") to write the screenplay and direct. Luckily, Cox was available, and he started on the project within a few months.

We'll get to the actual production on "Fear and Loathing" in a moment, but we do have to pause and describe the headbutting that Cox had with the studio before the subsequent hiring of Terry Gilliam in his place. Thanks to a lot of bad blood, chaotic development, and general confusion, four writers are credited on "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," even though the script was only penned by two of them. The making of "Loathing" is almost as chaotic as the film itself.