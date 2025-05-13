The Controversial (But Adored) K-Drama Based On A Classic American Novel

American author Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women" has received numerous adaptations since its initial publication in 1868, but one of the most unique comes from South Korea. Premiering in 2022, the K-drama version of "Little Women" uses Alcott's 19th century familial drama as more of a loose springboard for its thriller tale. The series has since become a worldwide hit in most territories, though not without attracting a fair amount of controversy for multiple incidents. Here is everything you need to know about the K-drama "Little Women" and what sparked the international backlash around the show.

The K-drama iteration of "Little Women" is set in present-day South Korea and follows the financially struggling Oh sisters. As opposed to Alcott's story, there are only three sisters in this series, with the two older sisters involved in a case that places their family in harm's way. This comes as the sisters receive a sizable inheritance, only to find powerful forces working against them to prevent this payout. The three sisters' stories dovetail together, both in resolving the case that they're investigating and resolving their financial woes.

With so many significant deviations from the source material, here's how the K-drama uses the original "Little Women" as its narrative inspiration.