15 Best TV Shows Like Killing Eve

"Orphan Black" is the kind of show that only arrives once in a blue moon. At once a sci-fi mystery, a family drama, and a psychological thriller, the series deftly balances its darker elements with moments of humor, much like "Killing Eve." The series follows Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany), a grifter who witnesses her doppelganger jump in front of a train. While trying to entangle that mystery, Sarah discovers that she is one clone among a larger group, later called her "sisters."

Advertisement

As we get to know the other clones (Cosima, Alison, Helena, and Rachel), questions arise about nature vs nurture, along with the biggest questions of them all: who made them, and why? That mystery drives the series plot-wise, but the soul of the show is the relationship between the clone sisters, as well as the rest of Sarah's family.

As in "Killing Eve," the series contains the perfect mix of thrilling plotlines and nuanced character work, as well as a queer romance. If that's not enough of a reason to watch, consider the fact that Maslany plays more than five characters throughout the series, delivering one of the greatest television performances of all time.