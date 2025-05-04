Star Wars: Tales Of The Underworld Pays Tribute To One Of The Greatest Westerns Ever Made

Warning: There will be spoilers for "Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld".

The second half of "Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld" concerns itself with the origins of Cad Bane, the Duros bounty hunter who became one of the most ruthless and notorious guns for hire in that galaxy far, far away.

In the first installment we see him and his friend Niro scratching out a living on the street. Orphaned before they could remember their parents, Cad (then going by the name Colby) and Niro would pull small con jobs and steal food where they could. This drew the attention of a gangster who thought the kids might be useful, and he immediately put them to work as a distraction while he pulled off a mafia-style hit. In fact, the first episode of Cad Bane's arc has all the feeling of the Robert DeNiro scenes in "The Godfather Part II."

Unfortunately, Niro is nabbed by the cops as they make their getaway and Cad Bane makes off with the gangsters. These divergent paths create very different lives for these two friends and put them into a conflict that will end with one of them dead. Bane continues on the path of crime and murder, while Niro becomes a marshal on their home planet. When Bane's criminal mentor is killed, he seeks revenge, but his girlfriend Arin and Niro save his life and send him to prison, setting up a fateful confrontation.

