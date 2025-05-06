Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Almost Joined The G.I. Joe - Here's What Went Wrong

Yes, this is real. Rocky Balboa, the underdog Philadelphia boxer created by Sylvester Stallone for the seminal 1976 sports movie "Rocky," was once included as a member of G.I. Joe. It seems that Rocky's powerful punches — and ability to take them — made him ideally suited to fight the high-tech international terrorist organization Cobra. As such, he became a team member with outlandish ultra-soldiers like Blowtorch, Gung-Ho, Snake Eyes, and, uh, Footloose.

The version of G.I. Joe in question was part of the property's popular rebranding from 1982. The then-new brand was subtitled "A Real American Hero" and is deeply familiar to individuals who are now pushing 50. It was a massive cross-media enterprise launched by Hasbro as a means of taking over a large portion of the toy market. "A Real American Hero" also involved a newly-relaunched toyline, which boasted a new menagerie of cartoonish characters figures that only stood three-and-three-quarters-inches tall (the original G.I. Joe dolls from 1964 were 12 inches). This new brand was further tied to a series of Marvel comic books and, of course, the well-known, full-blown '80s animated series.

This was at a time when toy advertising was still heavily regulated, and toy-based TV shows were only just becoming de rigueur. Hence, the "G.I. Joe" Marvel comics became a key piece of the marketing puzzle. Indeed, the comics preceded the TV series by a year.

Elsewhere, one of the new exciting toy features was a File Card, a small, wallet-sized collectible piece of cardboard that came with every action figure. The file card, like a baseball card, listed the character's vital statistics (code name, function, file name, birthplace, etc.), and kids were encouraged to cut them out and save them. For those who didn't purchase every toy, Marvel Comics handily re-printed File Cards in issues of the miniseries "G.I. Joe: Order of Battle," which was first published in 1986.

And yes, one of the File Cards printed in "Order of Battle" was for Rocky Balboa.