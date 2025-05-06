Brian De Palma Once Tried To Write A Columbo Episode
It is not surprising that "Columbo" is beloved as a detective show. Peter Falk's titular sleuth waltzes through the toughest cases with relentless precision, using his perceived ineptitude to disarm the slickest of criminals. When these criminals underestimate him and mistake his shrewdness for incompetence, it is incredibly satisfying to watch a smart, amicable fellow like Columbo have the last laugh. Moreover, it is a detective show like no other, taking an unconventional approach to how the mystery unfolds. Instead of operating like a whodunit, "Columbo" reveals the perpetrator in the first act and hinges its suspense on how Columbo gets to the heart of a case that appears unsolvable at first glance. "Just one more thing," Columbo muses, while poking every aspect of a case until the truth is revealed as plain as day.
The ABC series, which was released in 1968 on NBC, starts by setting an incredibly high standard. The series premiere, titled "Murder by the Book," was directed by none other than Steven Spielberg, who inadvertently kickstarted a cultural phenomenon by etching "Columbo" as a must-see, cool-as-heck detective series. This sentiment has endearingly persisted over the years, as "Columbo" is still widely loved for its timeless treatment of genre tropes, which can be scrutinized and reinvented through the evolving lens of our times. The show's general excellence aside, it is worth noting that Spielberg wasn't the only big-shot director who took a stab at helming one of its episodes. Jonathan Demme and Patrick McGoohan have also directed episodes of the show, while the likes of Vincent McEveety ("The Untouchables", "Gunsmoke") have frequently worn the directorial hat to steer the story in intriguing directions.
Given the prestige associated with a series known for its incredibly dynamic storytelling, Brian De Palma was involved with writing an episodic script for "Columbo" at one point. Regrettably, De Palma's script never saw the light of day, and we never witnessed this episodic premise unfold in any capacity. What went wrong here?
De Palma's spec script for Columbo was declined due to unforeseen circumstances
The year was 1973. De Palma had just transitioned to full-length features after making two notable documentaries (which employed a genre-altering use of perspective and split-screen), and had relocated to Hollywood to make more films. The Orson Welles-starrer "Get to Know Your Rabbit" was released a year back, receiving mixed reviews for its zany, uneven approach to its comedic premise. After helming a string of independent films (including 1972's ultra-violent, voyeuristic "Sisters"), De Palma decided to write for television, which led to a spec script for "Columbo," which he wrote along with a certain J.P. Gillis (a pseudonym for TIME magazine critic Jay Cocks).
Titled "Shooting Script," the episode was supposed to revolve around Quentin Lee, a crime documentary maker whose obsession with capturing the perfect murder is taken to the extreme. Quentin reasons that the concept of a perfect crime is a motiveless one, which in itself is a contradiction, as even the most arbitrary killing sprees are motivated by some selfish desire. In his search for nuance, Quentin is fascinated by the subtlety of motive, and he decides to take it upon himself to create such a scenario from scratch. The inevitable twist (for Quentin, not us) is that he underestimates Columbo like every other criminal, and inadvertently involves him in the documentary without anticipating the extent of this blunder.
Now, such a story could've truly bloomed in De Palma's capable hands, but we were robbed of a thrilling episode due to factors beyond anyone's control. According to The Columbophile, a writer's strike held up production for Season 3 of the show, leading to delayed schedules and re-allotted budgets, which caused a sudden rush when things returned to baseline after some time. Although it is difficult to pinpoint the exact reason, it is possible that De Palma's script was declined during this taxing time, when only two episodes were complete ahead of the third season's scheduled airing on network television.
It is interesting to note that De Palma has expressed discontentment with television as a medium over the years, finding studio interference/micromanagement incredibly frustrating. Perhaps it was De Palma's innate preference for film that led fate to skip over his "Columbo" script. Or maybe, making art is a labor-intensive yet arbitrary process that often hinges on luck, where one simply has to be there at the right place, and at the right time.